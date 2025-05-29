Left Menu

Former Goldman Sachs Banker Sentenced in 1MDB Scandal

Tim Leissner, a former Goldman Sachs banker, received a two-year prison sentence for his role in the 1MDB scandal. Despite cooperating with authorities, his actions were deemed 'brazen and audacious' by the judge. Leissner publicly apologized to Malaysia, expressing deep regret for his involvement.

Tim Leissner, a former Goldman Sachs banker, was handed a two-year prison sentence by a New York judge on Thursday. The decision follows his 2018 guilty plea over his role in the massive 1MDB scandal linked to Malaysia's sovereign fund. Judge Margo Brodie criticized his conduct as 'brazen and audacious.'

Despite Leissner's cooperation with government investigations, the court determined it wasn't enough to mitigate the damage caused by the scandal. His actions contributed to a financial debacle that involved multi-billion dollar losses.

In a heartfelt plea during sentencing, a remorseful Leissner apologized to the Malaysian people, expressing deep regret for his role in the scandal that shook the financial world.

