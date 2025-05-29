Mumbai Property Tax Hike Sparks Political Controversy

The Mumbai civic body confirmed on Thursday that it has not increased property tax rates, attributing the higher bills to revised ready reckoner rates for the 2025-26 financial year.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) clarified that smaller flats remain exempt and stayed new solid waste management fees after state leadership intervened. An average 15.89% tax bill increase arose from mandatory property valuation updates deferred since 2020.

Political tensions flare as BMC elections loom, with BJP's Ravi Raja criticizing inefficiencies and demanding accountability for major defaulters who owe Rs 11,000 crore amid continued taxpayer burdens.

(With inputs from agencies.)