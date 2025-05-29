Netanyahu Discusses Ceasefire Amid Hostage Crisis Tensions

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has informed the families of hostages in Gaza about Israel's acceptance of a U.S.-mediated ceasefire proposal, according to Israeli media reports.

Despite the reports, Netanyahu's office criticized the news outlet Channel 12, accusing it of unethical journalism, but did not directly deny the ceasefire claims. Meanwhile, Palestinian officials confirmed that conversations with mediators continue, although Hamas has not yet responded to the proposal.

The ongoing conflict, intensified since October 2023, sees Gaza's Palestinian militant group deliberating over the new peace proposal amidst regional instability.