Netanyahu Discusses Ceasefire Amid Hostage Crisis Tensions
Prime Minister Netanyahu told hostages' families that Israel accepted a new ceasefire proposal by the U.S. envoy. Israeli media outlets reported the claim, though Netanyahu’s office criticized Channel 12. Palestinian officials say discussions with mediators are ongoing, while Hamas reviews the proposal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:23 IST
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has informed the families of hostages in Gaza about Israel's acceptance of a U.S.-mediated ceasefire proposal, according to Israeli media reports.
Despite the reports, Netanyahu's office criticized the news outlet Channel 12, accusing it of unethical journalism, but did not directly deny the ceasefire claims. Meanwhile, Palestinian officials confirmed that conversations with mediators continue, although Hamas has not yet responded to the proposal.
The ongoing conflict, intensified since October 2023, sees Gaza's Palestinian militant group deliberating over the new peace proposal amidst regional instability.
