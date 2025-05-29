Left Menu

Tim Leissner Sentenced in 1MDB Scandal

Former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner was sentenced to two years in prison for his involvement in the 1MDB scandal. Despite cooperating with U.S. authorities, his actions left lasting harm. Goldman, implicated in the scheme, faced significant fines. Leissner's actions led to personal and professional losses.

Tim Leissner, a former Goldman Sachs banker, has been sentenced to two years in prison for his role in the 1MDB scandal. He pleaded guilty in 2018 and, despite his cooperation with U.S. authorities, the court recognized the significant impact of his actions.

The scandal involved the misappropriation of $4.5 billion from Malaysia's 1MDB fund. While Leissner collaborated extensively with investigators, providing crucial information, the damage caused by the corruption was deemed severe by Judge Margo Brodie.

Goldman Sachs, which helped facilitate the 1MDB bond sales, paid a multibillion-dollar fine and addressed the issue internally. The repercussions of the scandal continue to unfold, impacting various high-profile individuals and entities.

