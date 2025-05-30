Patwari Gulps Bribe Notes to Avoid Arrest

A dramatic scene unfolded in Dehradun as Vigilance officials apprehended Gulshan Haider, a patwari, allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000. In a bid to escape the consequences, Haider astonishingly swallowed the currency notes, according to reports on Thursday.

The officials, part of the Directorate of Vigilance team, cornered him during the act as he pocketed the bribe in exchange for processing a domicile and caste certificate. To the officials' surprise, Haider attempted to destroy the evidence by ingesting the money, consisting of four Rs 500 notes, on the spot.

Subsequently, he was taken to a nearby medical center for recovery attempts. Following a court hearing, Haider has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days while further medical examinations, including an ultrasound and CT scan, are conducted.