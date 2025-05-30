Israeli Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

In a recent development, Israel's reaction to a ceasefire proposal in Gaza, presented by U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, has been deemed insufficient by Hamas. Senior official Basim Naim confirmed that the response did not meet the group's demands.

Naim further revealed to Reuters that the proposed terms by Witkoff are still under active discussion, suggesting that negotiations remain in a delicate phase.

This comes amid ongoing tensions in the region, as both sides continue to seek a resolution that addresses their respective concerns and requirements.

