Left Menu

Israeli Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

Israel's response to the Gaza ceasefire proposal by U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff did not satisfy Hamas' demands, according to senior official Basim Naim. The proposal is still being discussed, indicating ongoing tensions and negotiations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 30-05-2025 01:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 01:35 IST
Israeli Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a recent development, Israel's reaction to a ceasefire proposal in Gaza, presented by U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, has been deemed insufficient by Hamas. Senior official Basim Naim confirmed that the response did not meet the group's demands.

Naim further revealed to Reuters that the proposed terms by Witkoff are still under active discussion, suggesting that negotiations remain in a delicate phase.

This comes amid ongoing tensions in the region, as both sides continue to seek a resolution that addresses their respective concerns and requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025