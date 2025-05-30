Israeli Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal
Israel's response to the Gaza ceasefire proposal by U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff did not satisfy Hamas' demands, according to senior official Basim Naim. The proposal is still being discussed, indicating ongoing tensions and negotiations in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 30-05-2025 01:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 01:35 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
In a recent development, Israel's reaction to a ceasefire proposal in Gaza, presented by U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, has been deemed insufficient by Hamas. Senior official Basim Naim confirmed that the response did not meet the group's demands.
Naim further revealed to Reuters that the proposed terms by Witkoff are still under active discussion, suggesting that negotiations remain in a delicate phase.
This comes amid ongoing tensions in the region, as both sides continue to seek a resolution that addresses their respective concerns and requirements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Israel
- Hamas
- ceasefire
- Steve Witkoff
- U.S.
- Basim Naim
- Middle East
- negotiations
- proposal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. President's Surprising Request to Speak with 'Pope Leo'
Japan's Trade Talks: Navigating Tariff Waters with the U.S.
APEC Growth Falters Amid U.S. Tariffs: Trade Ministers Gather in Jeju
China Stocks Stumble Amid Easing U.S. Trade Tensions
Global Markets Await U.S. Retail Data and Walmart Earnings Amid Uncertainty