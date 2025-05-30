Diplomatic Dialogue: Canada-Saudi Arabia Bilateral Relations
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held discussions focused on energy security and enhancing trade ties. They also emphasized the importance of achieving sustainable peace in the Middle East. The meeting highlights ongoing diplomatic efforts to strengthen Canada-Saudi Arabia relations.
In a crucial diplomatic engagement, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney conversed with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday, as disclosed by Carney's office.
The dialogue revolved around key issues such as energy security and reinforcing bilateral trade between the two nations. Both leaders underscored the necessity of sustainable peace in the Middle East region.
This meeting underscores the ongoing diplomatic initiatives to bolster Canada-Saudi Arabia relations amid a complex global landscape.
