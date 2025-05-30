Trump's Tariff Tactics: A Global Economic Game Plan
The Trump administration is evaluating a temporary strategy to apply tariffs on large sectors of the global economy. This move, under existing legislation, permits tariffs up to 15% for 150 days. The decision awaits further judicial developments after a federal court temporarily reinstated broad tariffs.
The Trump administration is reportedly weighing a temporary move to impose tariffs on key segments of the international economy. According to the Wall Street Journal, these tariffs could reach up to 15% and last 150 days, leveraging existing legal frameworks.
While a final decision is pending, the administration is proceeding cautiously. A federal appeals court recently reinstated some of Trump's expansive tariffs, which had been blocked by a trade court. This judicial development may influence the timing of any new tariff plans.
The potential tariffs could have significant repercussions for global economic relations, as key trading partners and industries await the administration's next steps.
ALSO READ
Harvard Faces $250 Million Research Boost Amid Trump Administration's Funding Freeze
Sanctions Tighten Grip on ICC Amid Trump Administration's Pressure
Tensions Rise: Rahul Gandhi vs. Bihar Administration
Trump Administration Appeals Staffing Cuts Ruling
Judge Slam Trump's Administration for Deportation Missteps