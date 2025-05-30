Boeing's Legal Battles: An Analysis of the Dismissal and Aftermath

The US Justice Department has taken a significant step by moving to dismiss a criminal fraud charge against Boeing, linked to two tragic plane crashes that resulted in 346 fatalities, according to court documents filed on Thursday. This move averts a looming trial and comes as part of an agreement demanding over USD 1.1 billion from Boeing, including USD 445 million for victims' families.

While some relatives of the deceased passengers have been advocating for a public trial, claiming the agreement lacks accountability, Boeing states its commitment to safety improvements and compensations. Nadia Milleron, whose daughter perished in the Ethiopia crash, criticized the agreement as lacking substantial accountability, despite Justice Department's assurance of public benefits.

Boeing faced accusations of misleading regulators about the 737 Max's software, leading to the crashes. Despite a 2021 fraud charge and a USD 2.5 billion settlement, concerns about Boeing's compliance emerged. The new agreement involves appointing an independent compliance consultant to oversee further improvements, aiming to enhance Boeing's safety culture.

