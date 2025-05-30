Left Menu

Boeing's Legal Battles: An Analysis of the Dismissal and Aftermath

The US Justice Department seeks to dismiss a criminal fraud charge against Boeing related to two deadly plane crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, potentially averting a major legal battle. The agreement includes significant financial compensations, but the victims' families have mixed reactions, feeling justice remains unserved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2025 07:15 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 07:15 IST
Boeing's Legal Battles: An Analysis of the Dismissal and Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Justice Department has taken a significant step by moving to dismiss a criminal fraud charge against Boeing, linked to two tragic plane crashes that resulted in 346 fatalities, according to court documents filed on Thursday. This move averts a looming trial and comes as part of an agreement demanding over USD 1.1 billion from Boeing, including USD 445 million for victims' families.

While some relatives of the deceased passengers have been advocating for a public trial, claiming the agreement lacks accountability, Boeing states its commitment to safety improvements and compensations. Nadia Milleron, whose daughter perished in the Ethiopia crash, criticized the agreement as lacking substantial accountability, despite Justice Department's assurance of public benefits.

Boeing faced accusations of misleading regulators about the 737 Max's software, leading to the crashes. Despite a 2021 fraud charge and a USD 2.5 billion settlement, concerns about Boeing's compliance emerged. The new agreement involves appointing an independent compliance consultant to oversee further improvements, aiming to enhance Boeing's safety culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025