Gaza Ceasefire Proposal: Hurdles and Humanitarian Efforts

Israel has agreed to a U.S.-proposed ceasefire for Gaza, although Hamas continues to review its terms. The two-month ceasefire aims to facilitate humanitarian aid but has been criticized for not addressing key demands from both parties. Aid operations in Gaza are expanding amidst international pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 07:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 07:22 IST
In a significant development, the White House announced that Israel has agreed to a U.S. ceasefire proposal for Gaza, although Hamas has expressed reservations. While reviewing the plan, Hamas indicated the terms failed to meet its demands, heightening tensions over future peace prospects.

A U.S.-backed humanitarian aid system is set to expand to a third site in Gaza, even as Israel and Hamas struggle with deep-rooted differences that stalled a previous ceasefire attempt in March. With international pressure mounting, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains a critical concern.

Efforts to broker a resolution continue, with U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff suggesting optimism for a long-term ceasefire. Meanwhile, humanitarian aid initiatives make strides, albeit criticized as inadequate, to address the dire needs of the enclave's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

