Gaza Ceasefire Proposal: Hurdles and Humanitarian Efforts

In a significant development, the White House announced that Israel has agreed to a U.S. ceasefire proposal for Gaza, although Hamas has expressed reservations. While reviewing the plan, Hamas indicated the terms failed to meet its demands, heightening tensions over future peace prospects.

A U.S.-backed humanitarian aid system is set to expand to a third site in Gaza, even as Israel and Hamas struggle with deep-rooted differences that stalled a previous ceasefire attempt in March. With international pressure mounting, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains a critical concern.

Efforts to broker a resolution continue, with U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff suggesting optimism for a long-term ceasefire. Meanwhile, humanitarian aid initiatives make strides, albeit criticized as inadequate, to address the dire needs of the enclave's population.

