Defining Global Security: Rising Tensions at the Shangri-La Dialogue

French President Emmanuel Macron and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth attend a pivotal security forum in Singapore, bringing focus to China's increasing assertiveness, Russia's war impact, and escalating conflicts in Asia.

During the opening keynote at the Shangri-La Dialogue, hosted by the International Institute for Security Studies, Macron emphasizes heavy tariffs imposed by the Trump administration that challenge Asian alliances and the strategic stance on Taiwan.

Hegseth, navigating his initial attendance at the event, highlights the US's deterrence policies aimed at preventing Chinese aggression toward Taiwan, alongside addressing broader Indo-Pacific security concerns and US commitments.

