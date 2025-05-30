Left Menu

Defining Global Security: Rising Tensions at the Shangri-La Dialogue

World leaders, including French President Macron, gather in Singapore for a security forum addressing China's assertiveness, Russia's global impact, and regional conflicts. Key discussions include US tariffs, Indo-Pacific strategy, and the war in Ukraine. Macron's keynote speech highlights global security challenges and territorial disputes affecting Asia and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 30-05-2025 07:24 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 07:24 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth attend a pivotal security forum in Singapore, bringing focus to China's increasing assertiveness, Russia's war impact, and escalating conflicts in Asia.

During the opening keynote at the Shangri-La Dialogue, hosted by the International Institute for Security Studies, Macron emphasizes heavy tariffs imposed by the Trump administration that challenge Asian alliances and the strategic stance on Taiwan.

Hegseth, navigating his initial attendance at the event, highlights the US's deterrence policies aimed at preventing Chinese aggression toward Taiwan, alongside addressing broader Indo-Pacific security concerns and US commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

