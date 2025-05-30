Kashmir Police Intensify Counter-Terrorism Raids

The Counter Insurgency Kashmir wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police ramped up its operations on Friday, executing a series of raids at various locations throughout the valley. This crackdown is part of an ongoing investigation targeting terrorist operations, as confirmed by officials.

Sweeps were conducted in the districts of Budgam, Pulwama, Awantipora, Kupwara, Shopian, and Srinagar. Officials informed that the investigation revealed disturbing evidence, with certain suspects found to be utilizing a particular encrypted messaging app frequently used by terrorists and their external associates.

The authorities believe these users are in active communication with dubious entities situated across the national border. The raids were still underway according to the latest available reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)