Kashmir Police Intensify Counter-Terrorism Raids
The Kashmir wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted widespread raids across the valley, focusing on suspected terror activities. Raids took place in Budgam, Pulwama, Awantipora, Kupwara, Shopian, and Srinagar. Officials reported suspects using an encrypted messaging app linked to terrorists across the border.
- Country:
- India
The Counter Insurgency Kashmir wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police ramped up its operations on Friday, executing a series of raids at various locations throughout the valley. This crackdown is part of an ongoing investigation targeting terrorist operations, as confirmed by officials.
Sweeps were conducted in the districts of Budgam, Pulwama, Awantipora, Kupwara, Shopian, and Srinagar. Officials informed that the investigation revealed disturbing evidence, with certain suspects found to be utilizing a particular encrypted messaging app frequently used by terrorists and their external associates.
The authorities believe these users are in active communication with dubious entities situated across the national border. The raids were still underway according to the latest available reports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala BJP Leader Advocates Boycott of Turkey Amidst Terrorism Allegations
Rajnath Singh Condemns Terrorism, Lauds Armed Forces in Jammu and Kashmir
India-Pakistan Relations: Firm Stance on Bilateral Talks and Terrorism Accountability
Operation Sindoor: A Historic Triumph Against Terrorism
We are prepared to discuss with them what is to be done on terrorism: EAM Jaishankar on Pak.