Kashmir Police Intensify Counter-Terrorism Raids

The Kashmir wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted widespread raids across the valley, focusing on suspected terror activities. Raids took place in Budgam, Pulwama, Awantipora, Kupwara, Shopian, and Srinagar. Officials reported suspects using an encrypted messaging app linked to terrorists across the border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 30-05-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 08:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Counter Insurgency Kashmir wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police ramped up its operations on Friday, executing a series of raids at various locations throughout the valley. This crackdown is part of an ongoing investigation targeting terrorist operations, as confirmed by officials.

Sweeps were conducted in the districts of Budgam, Pulwama, Awantipora, Kupwara, Shopian, and Srinagar. Officials informed that the investigation revealed disturbing evidence, with certain suspects found to be utilizing a particular encrypted messaging app frequently used by terrorists and their external associates.

The authorities believe these users are in active communication with dubious entities situated across the national border. The raids were still underway according to the latest available reports.

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

