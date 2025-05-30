Left Menu

Indian SIM Card Espionage: The Arrest of Kasim

A man named Kasim was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly aiding Pakistani Intelligence by supplying Indian mobile SIM cards for espionage. Kasim had visited Pakistan twice, suspected of meeting ISI officials. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full espionage network involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 08:34 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 08:34 IST
The Delhi Police have apprehended Kasim, a 34-year-old man from Rajasthan, for allegedly supplying mobile SIM cards to Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) for espionage purposes, according to officials on Thursday.

Kasim visited Pakistan twice, in August 2024 and March 2025, allegedly meeting with Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agents during his stays. He is suspected of facilitating the misuse of Indian mobile numbers by PIOs to gather sensitive information related to the Indian Army and governmental bodies.

Following intelligence inputs, a case was registered, and investigations revealed Kasim's involvement. Currently, in police custody, Kasim's arrest has instigated a deeper probe into the espionage network and the identification of other potential Indian collaborators.

