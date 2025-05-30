Indian SIM Card Espionage: The Arrest of Kasim

The Delhi Police have apprehended Kasim, a 34-year-old man from Rajasthan, for allegedly supplying mobile SIM cards to Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) for espionage purposes, according to officials on Thursday.

Kasim visited Pakistan twice, in August 2024 and March 2025, allegedly meeting with Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agents during his stays. He is suspected of facilitating the misuse of Indian mobile numbers by PIOs to gather sensitive information related to the Indian Army and governmental bodies.

Following intelligence inputs, a case was registered, and investigations revealed Kasim's involvement. Currently, in police custody, Kasim's arrest has instigated a deeper probe into the espionage network and the identification of other potential Indian collaborators.