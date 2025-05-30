Tragedy Strikes Firecracker Plant in Punjab

A tragic explosion at a firecracker manufacturing and packaging unit claimed the lives of five migrant laborers and injured several others in Sri Muktsar Sahib district of Punjab. The blast took place on Friday according to local police sources.

The factory, located on Singhawali-Kotli road, is the site of the incident which has captured the attention of law enforcement officials. Jaspal Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police in Lambi, confirmed the unfortunate event during a telephonic conversation.

Authorities are now focused on uncovering the factors leading to the explosion. An investigation is currently underway, as officials aim to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the tragedy.

