Tragedy Strikes Firecracker Plant in Punjab
A devastating blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib district resulted in the death of five migrant laborers, leaving several others injured. The explosion occurred on a Friday at a two-storey factory on Singhawali-Kotli road. Authorities are investigating the cause.
- Country:
- India
A tragic explosion at a firecracker manufacturing and packaging unit claimed the lives of five migrant laborers and injured several others in Sri Muktsar Sahib district of Punjab. The blast took place on Friday according to local police sources.
The factory, located on Singhawali-Kotli road, is the site of the incident which has captured the attention of law enforcement officials. Jaspal Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police in Lambi, confirmed the unfortunate event during a telephonic conversation.
Authorities are now focused on uncovering the factors leading to the explosion. An investigation is currently underway, as officials aim to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes SIT Investigation Launched in Akshay Shinde's Custodial Death
Stock Market Wavers Amid U.S.-China Trade Truce and UnitedHealth Investigation
Tragic Teen Stabbing Spurs Investigation in Lilkar
Tragic Death of Youth Sparks Investigation in Naduagyanpar
Maharashtra Expands Investigation Power to Head Constables and Above