Left Menu

China to Resume Japanese Seafood Imports Amid Fukushima Concerns

China plans to lift its ban on Japanese seafood imports imposed in 2023 due to concerns over wastewater discharge from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. This decision follows diplomatic talks between the two countries. Japan maintains that the treated wastewater release is safe and environmentally sound.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 30-05-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 09:23 IST
China to Resume Japanese Seafood Imports Amid Fukushima Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

China has announced plans to resume importing Japanese seafood after a ban was implemented in 2023 due to environmental concerns regarding wastewater discharge from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. Japanese Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi confirmed the development on Friday, noting it stems from recent diplomatic discussions in Beijing.

The initial ban, sparked by fears of radioactive contamination, has been a major diplomatic hurdle between the two nations. China had expressed concerns that the treated wastewater release would harm its fishing industry and coastal communities. However, Japanese authorities insist that the discharge is safe and adheres to international safety standards.

The move to resume imports follows an agreement for China to join water sampling missions conducted by the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency. This step marks a significant shift in the prolonged negotiation process and is expected to ease bilateral tensions, fostering a more cooperative relationship between Japan and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025