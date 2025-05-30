China to Resume Japanese Seafood Imports Amid Fukushima Concerns

China has announced plans to resume importing Japanese seafood after a ban was implemented in 2023 due to environmental concerns regarding wastewater discharge from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. Japanese Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi confirmed the development on Friday, noting it stems from recent diplomatic discussions in Beijing.

The initial ban, sparked by fears of radioactive contamination, has been a major diplomatic hurdle between the two nations. China had expressed concerns that the treated wastewater release would harm its fishing industry and coastal communities. However, Japanese authorities insist that the discharge is safe and adheres to international safety standards.

The move to resume imports follows an agreement for China to join water sampling missions conducted by the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency. This step marks a significant shift in the prolonged negotiation process and is expected to ease bilateral tensions, fostering a more cooperative relationship between Japan and China.

