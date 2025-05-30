U.S. Proposes 60-Day Ceasefire Plan for Gaza Amidst Tensions
A U.S.-led proposal for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza includes the release of hostages and prisoners, involving mediation by Egypt and Qatar. While Israel has agreed, Hamas is yet to respond as fundamental disagreements persist. Both sides have suffered significant casualties in the conflict.
A U.S. ceasefire plan for Gaza, seen by Reuters, suggests a 60-day halt in hostilities. The plan seeks the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and includes assurances from President Donald Trump, Egypt, and Qatar. Aid would flow into Gaza once Hamas approves the deal.
The proposal entails subsequent hostage releases by Hamas following a permanent ceasefire, which Israel has already agreed to. However, Hamas is still reviewing the offer, and their decision is pending.
Long-standing differences between Hamas and Israel have hampered peace efforts. Israel demands Hamas's disarmament and an end to military activities, conditions Hamas opposes, insisting instead on an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
