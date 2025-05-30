From Banker to Behind Bars: Tim Leissner's Fall from Grace

In a significant legal development, former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner has been sentenced to two years in prison after admitting his pivotal role in the infamous 1MDB scandal. Estimated by authorities to have involved the embezzlement of $4.5 billion, the scandal has shaken multiple nations and implicated top-level officials, including Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak, Goldman executives, and others.

Leissner, who once served as Goldman's Southeast Asia chairman, pleaded guilty in 2018 to conspiracy charges connected to money laundering and violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, all tied to the scandal. Despite his cooperation with U.S. authorities, which saw him testifying against a former colleague, Judge Margo Brodie emphasized the profound impact of his 'brazen and audacious' conduct during the sentencing.

While Malaysia's minister Johari Abdul Ghani criticized the sentence as insufficient for a mastermind of the scandal, Leissner acknowledged his misdeeds, expressing remorse for the damage wrought. This marks a rare criminal conviction for Goldman Sachs, which faced significant financial penalties and reputational damage as a result of the scandal. Former Prime Minister Najib Razak remains imprisoned following his own conviction related to 1MDB.

