Gauhati High Court Seeks Details on Fate of Stateless Brothers

The Gauhati High Court has issued a notice to the Assam government, demanding details regarding the condition and location of two brothers declared foreigners by a tribunal.

Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Justice Malasri Nandi have asked for clarification about Abu Bakkar Siddik and Akbar Ali, detained in May by Kamrup district's Nagarbera police, amid fears of their illegal deportation to Bangladesh.

The court acted on a petition by their nephew, Torap Ali, worrying his uncles did not have a fair chance for legal recourse. The case is set for a hearing on June 4.