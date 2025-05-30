Notorious History-Sheeter Arrested in Thane

A notorious criminal known for harassing traders in Maharashtra's Thane city has been apprehended in Nashik. The accused, 23-year-old Sunney Umesh Telure, has a history of violence and intimidation, especially using a 'koyta' (sickle) as a weapon of threat.

Telure, facing 16 cases, targeted local businesses in the Kopri area. His arrest followed a complaint from an elderly street vendor who accused Telure of demanding a 'monthly hafta,' or protection money, and stealing Rs 2,100 from him.

After the authorities received the vendor's complaint, they tracked down Telure in Nashik. He was brought back to Thane, where a court placed him in police custody until June 2, pending further investigation.