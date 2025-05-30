Saudi Diplomacy: A Prince's Urgent Plea to Iran

Saudi Arabia is stepping up diplomatic efforts to preserve regional stability. Recent revelations reveal that in April, Prince Khalid bin Salman conveyed to Iran's Supreme Leader a blunt message from King Salman regarding President Trump's nuclear negotiation offer. This move illustrates Saudi Arabia's intent to deter war with Israel.

The strategic dialogue occurred amidst a backdrop of soaring tensions, as the 2019 drone attacks on Saudi Aramco places added pressure on Riyadh. Gulf sources suggest the meeting's intent was to highlight the potential consequences if negotiations break down, specifically with Israel potentially taking military action.

While Tehran expressed a willingness to reach an agreement, skepticism remains high regarding Trump's unpredictable approach to diplomacy. Riyadh's proactive stance illustrates its keen interest in both promoting a peaceful resolution and securing its own ambitions for regional economic development.

