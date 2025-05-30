Tragic Collision Claims Advocate's Life
An advocate named Genaram lost his life in a tragic accident involving a car and a stationary tractor-trolley near Basanpeer village. The car, which was heading towards Ramdevra, also carried a police officer named SI Bhomaram, who sustained injuries and is receiving treatment at a district hospital.
A tragic road accident resulted in the death of an advocate when his vehicle collided with a stationary tractor-trolley near Basanpeer village. The incident, confirmed by police sources, also left a police officer injured.
According to reports, Advocate Genaram was traveling with SI Bhomaram from Jaisalmer to attend a wedding in Ramdevra when the fatal accident occurred. Emergency services transported both victims to the nearest hospital; unfortunately, Genaram succumbed to his injuries.
The injured police officer is currently being cared for at the district hospital. Authorities are likely to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision to prevent future occurrences.
