EU-US Talks Seek Tariff Resolution in Transatlantic Trade

Intensifying efforts to mitigate trade barriers, EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic engaged in further dialogue with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The discussions are part of ongoing attempts to resolve tariff disputes affecting steel and automobiles between the EU and the United States.

On social media platform X, Sefcovic emphasized the priority of achieving forward-thinking solutions, reiterating the EU's commitment to ending the 25% tariffs imposed on steel and cars. He called for a resolution on the 'reciprocal' tariff currently paused at 10%.

Speaking earlier in Dubai, Sefcovic highlighted the European Commission's goal to foster cooperation with Washington in critical sectors such as aerospace, steel, semiconductors, and critical minerals, aiming to fortify transatlantic trade relations.