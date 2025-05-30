Left Menu

Tragic Mystery: Teen's Death Spurs Investigation in Delhi

A 13-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a house's terrace room in Dwarka, Delhi. The police have registered a murder case, initiated inquiries with family members and locals, and are examining CCTV footage. Forensic experts found no initial evidence of sexual assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 13-year-old girl was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances in Delhi's Dwarka area, sparking a police investigation. The incident unfolded when a PCR call alerted Dabri police station at 1:45 pm on Thursday.

Authorities found the girl's body in a terrace room of a three-story Sitapuri house. Preliminary forensic analysis has revealed no signs of sexual assault. A murder case has been filed, and investigations delve into the matter with family questioning and CCTV inspection.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and legal procedures continue as police aim to determine the tragic sequence of events leading to her death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

