Tragic Mystery: Teen's Death Spurs Investigation in Delhi

A 13-year-old girl was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances in Delhi's Dwarka area, sparking a police investigation. The incident unfolded when a PCR call alerted Dabri police station at 1:45 pm on Thursday.

Authorities found the girl's body in a terrace room of a three-story Sitapuri house. Preliminary forensic analysis has revealed no signs of sexual assault. A murder case has been filed, and investigations delve into the matter with family questioning and CCTV inspection.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and legal procedures continue as police aim to determine the tragic sequence of events leading to her death.

(With inputs from agencies.)