Amit Shah Praises BSF's Daring Response to Pakistani Aggression

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday for their strong response to Pakistani aggression earlier this month. The BSF successfully destroyed over 118 enemy posts along the Jammu frontier in a decisive retaliatory action.

During his visit following Operation Sindoor, Shah highlighted the dismantling of the enemy's surveillance network, a significant setback for Pakistan that he said would take years to repair. Shah commended the BSF troopers, emphasizing the achievement of damaging or destroying more than 118 posts in a short three-day period.

Shah acknowledged the BSF's readiness even during peacetime, attributing their success to accurate intelligence and pre-emptive strategies. Despite challenging weather, Shah traveled to Poonch to personally honor the jawans and express his gratitude on behalf of the government and the citizens of India.

