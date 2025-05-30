Left Menu

Ukraine Seeks Russian Peace Proposal Clarity Before Istanbul Talks

Ukraine demands a document outlining Russia's proposals for a peace deal before committing to Istanbul talks. Both nations are cautiously seeking U.S. approval in aid and sanctions. The June 2 talks have low expectations due to significant differences, but Turkey remains optimistic as a host.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:48 IST
Ukraine Seeks Russian Peace Proposal Clarity Before Istanbul Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine is demanding clarity from Russia regarding its peace proposals before agreeing to attend bilateral talks set for June 2 in Istanbul, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

The proposal from Russia comes after U.S. President Donald Trump urged the two nations to collaborate on a peace deal. Despite active encouragement, expectations for the talks remain low due to significant differences in stances that have yet to be reconciled.

Both Russia and Ukraine aim to demonstrate cooperation to the U.S. to acquire military aid and economic relief, respectively. Turkey has shown willingness to host additional talks, emphasizing the potential for progress as long as both parties continue negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025