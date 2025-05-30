Ukraine Seeks Russian Peace Proposal Clarity Before Istanbul Talks

Ukraine is demanding clarity from Russia regarding its peace proposals before agreeing to attend bilateral talks set for June 2 in Istanbul, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

The proposal from Russia comes after U.S. President Donald Trump urged the two nations to collaborate on a peace deal. Despite active encouragement, expectations for the talks remain low due to significant differences in stances that have yet to be reconciled.

Both Russia and Ukraine aim to demonstrate cooperation to the U.S. to acquire military aid and economic relief, respectively. Turkey has shown willingness to host additional talks, emphasizing the potential for progress as long as both parties continue negotiations.

