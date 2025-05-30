Delhi Crackdown: 30 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Detained
Delhi Police detained 30 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Bharat Nagar. The individuals, involved in activities like begging, entered through porous borders using agents. Smartphones with restricted apps were recovered. Legal actions under the Foreigners Act are underway to trace the facilitating network.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have detained 30 Bangladeshi nationals for illegally residing in the city's Bharat Nagar area, officials disclosed on Friday.
Following a tip-off about illegal migrants engaged in suspicious activities, including begging at traffic signals, authorities executed a surveillance operation throughout May, culminating in surprise raids.
Those apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh revealed, entered India illegally through porous borders aided by agents. Among them were 12 women, 15 men, and three children, who confessed to sneaking into India without valid documentation. Efforts to blend in saw them take up odd jobs and beg at intersections. Police recovered smartphones with banned apps and Bangladeshi ID cards, while legal proceedings under the Foreigners Act are in progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Police
- Bangladeshi
- nationals
- illegal
- residing
- detention
- Foreigners Act
- Bharat Nagar
- India
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal Call Centre Scam
Maharashtra Police Rescue: 31 Bulls Saved from Illegal Transport
Bangladeshi Woman Arrested in India for Fake Identity and Illegal Stay
Illegal Groundwater Extraction in Delhi: A Call for Action
Only thing that remains to be discussed on Kashmir is vacating of illegally occupied Indian territory; open to discuss it with Pak: EAM.