Delhi Crackdown: 30 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Detained

Delhi Police have detained 30 Bangladeshi nationals for illegally residing in the city's Bharat Nagar area, officials disclosed on Friday.

Following a tip-off about illegal migrants engaged in suspicious activities, including begging at traffic signals, authorities executed a surveillance operation throughout May, culminating in surprise raids.

Those apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh revealed, entered India illegally through porous borders aided by agents. Among them were 12 women, 15 men, and three children, who confessed to sneaking into India without valid documentation. Efforts to blend in saw them take up odd jobs and beg at intersections. Police recovered smartphones with banned apps and Bangladeshi ID cards, while legal proceedings under the Foreigners Act are in progress.

