Rajnath Singh's Bold Stance: Demands for Surrender of Terrorists and End to Pakistan's 'Dangerous Game'

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has issued a stern warning to Pakistan, stating that the country should hand over UN-designated terrorists Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India if it is earnest about peace talks. Singh emphasized that Pakistan's 'dangerous game' of terrorism since its independence must end.

Speaking aboard the INS Vikrant in Goa, Singh highlighted the Indian Navy's pivotal role in countering Pakistani military actions. He asserted that any unethical actions directed at India would be met with firm naval retaliation, showcasing India's readiness to protect its interests against terrorism.

Singh called for dismantling the terrorist 'nurseries' within Pakistan, stressing that failure to do so would result in severe repercussions. He reinforced India's right to self-defense, asserting international acknowledgment of its stance against terrorism, and outlining conditions for future talks focused on terrorism and the situation in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)