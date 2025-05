India-Saudi Arabia Forge Strategic Alliance Against Terrorism

An Indian delegation headed by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda concluded a significant diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia, emphasizing India's stringent zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. Discussions with Saudi political and diplomatic leaders reaffirmed the strong India-Saudi Arabia commitment against terrorism.

The delegation communicated India's standpoint on cross-border terrorism, with meetings held at the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and the Gulf Research Centre. The dialogues emphasized mutual concerns over terrorism, further solidifying India-Saudi bilateral relations in defense and trade.

Engaging the Indian diaspora in Riyadh, the delegation underlined India's national stance against terrorism, while reaffirming the Indian community's positive contributions. Tensions between India and Pakistan surged after the Pahalgam attack, leading to retaliatory actions and diplomatic initiatives by India.