Macron Warns of Superpower Rivalry Threatening Global Order

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted a perilous global risk: the escalating division between superpowers, the United States and China. Addressing a critical audience at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's preeminent defense forum, Macron warned that taking sides in this geopolitical tension could dismantle the international order established post-World War II.

As part of a two-day state visit to Singapore, Macron's statements underscored the significant geopolitical threat posed by political polarization. "You have to choose a side," he declared, cautioning that such decisions could systematically destroy the very institutions designed to safeguard global peace.

The French President's remarks also emphasized the shared stake that Asia and Europe possess in preventing the fragmentation of the global order. He urged cooperation and unity to tackle the existing challenges, thus promoting stability and enduring peace worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)