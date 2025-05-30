Visa Vetting: Trump Administration's Pause on Student Interviews Sparks Uncertainty
The Trump administration has paused the scheduling of new interviews for student visa applicants, prompting foreign students to frequently check for availability. This move is part of a potential increase in social media vetting. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized national security's role in visa adjudications.
The Trump administration's recent decision to halt the scheduling of new interviews for student visa applicants has introduced a wave of uncertainty for international students hoping to study in the United States. In a move that suggests increased diligence, the administration is considering the addition of social media vetting to the process.
State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce, addressing concerns about appointment availability, advised applicants to regularly check online for any openings. She highlighted the importance of national security in the visa process, asserting that acquiring a visa is a privilege, not a right.
This decision is part of broader efforts by the administration to scrutinize all foreign nationals entering the country. According to Politico, a proposed mandate could soon require all student visa applicants to undergo comprehensive social media vetting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
