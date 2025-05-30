Expired Drinks on Vande Bharat: Human Rights Commission Takes Action
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission launched an inquiry into allegations of expired cold drinks being distributed on the Vande Bharat Express. A notice has been dispatched to the Divisional Railway Manager in Palakkad, demanding an investigation within 15 days. The case is scheduled for a hearing on June 26 in Kozhikode.
30-05-2025
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has initiated an inquiry after reports surfaced alleging that passengers on the Vande Bharat Express train from Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram were served expired cold drinks.
A notice was sent to the Divisional Railway Manager in Palakkad, prompting an investigation to be completed within 15 days.
Passengers complained about the expired drinks, manufactured on September 25, 2024, and expired on March 24, 2025. The Human Rights Commission, led by Judicial Member K Baijunath, will hear the case on June 26 in Kozhikode.
