Expired Drinks on Vande Bharat: Human Rights Commission Takes Action

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has initiated an inquiry after reports surfaced alleging that passengers on the Vande Bharat Express train from Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram were served expired cold drinks.

A notice was sent to the Divisional Railway Manager in Palakkad, prompting an investigation to be completed within 15 days.

Passengers complained about the expired drinks, manufactured on September 25, 2024, and expired on March 24, 2025. The Human Rights Commission, led by Judicial Member K Baijunath, will hear the case on June 26 in Kozhikode.

(With inputs from agencies.)