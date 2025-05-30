Macron Calls for New Global Coalitions Amid US-China Divide

French President Emmanuel Macron has identified the growing division between the United States and China as a significant global risk, pushing for the creation of new international coalitions. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Macron emphasized the friendship France maintains with both superpowers, underscoring the importance of cooperation despite occasional disagreements.

Macron's visit, which coincides with rising global uncertainties, aims to strengthen France and the European Union's commercial links with Asia. This strategy seeks to mitigate the unpredictability surrounding US tariff policies under the Trump administration.

The French president asserted that while the era of non-alignment has ended, the time for coalitions of action has arrived. His visit aligns with those of leaders from other major countries like China and Japan, highlighting Southeast Asia's strategic significance amidst shifting trade and supply chain dynamics.

