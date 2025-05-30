Left Menu

Macron Calls for New Global Coalitions Amid US-China Divide

French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the risk of US-China division at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Emphasizing the need for new coalitions, Macron affirmed France's friendship with both nations while advocating for stronger Asia-Europe ties. This reflects the region's growing relevance in global trade dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:43 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron has identified the growing division between the United States and China as a significant global risk, pushing for the creation of new international coalitions. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Macron emphasized the friendship France maintains with both superpowers, underscoring the importance of cooperation despite occasional disagreements.

Macron's visit, which coincides with rising global uncertainties, aims to strengthen France and the European Union's commercial links with Asia. This strategy seeks to mitigate the unpredictability surrounding US tariff policies under the Trump administration.

The French president asserted that while the era of non-alignment has ended, the time for coalitions of action has arrived. His visit aligns with those of leaders from other major countries like China and Japan, highlighting Southeast Asia's strategic significance amidst shifting trade and supply chain dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

