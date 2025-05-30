President Murmu Confers 2025 Florence Nightingale Awards to 15 Outstanding Nurses

In a moving tribute to the spirit of compassionate healthcare, the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, conferred the National Florence Nightingale Awards 2025 upon 15 exemplary nursing professionals during a prestigious ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. This annual recognition, instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, celebrates the relentless dedication and invaluable service of nurses and midwives across India.

Gracing the event were Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, along with Union Ministers of State for Health & Family Welfare, Shri Prataprao Jadhav and Smt. Anupriya Patel. The presence of these dignitaries underscored the government's recognition of the pivotal role that nurses play in the healthcare ecosystem of the nation.

Honouring the Backbone of Public Health

In his address, Shri J P Nadda congratulated the awardees and stated, “This well-deserved recognition celebrates your dedication to serving humanity and will motivate you to keep making a positive impact. Our nurses are the pillars of India's healthcare system, saving countless lives every single day.”

The awards, named after Florence Nightingale—the pioneer of modern nursing—aim to spotlight individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary courage, dedication, and compassion while serving in diverse healthcare settings, often under challenging circumstances.

Each recipient receives a Certificate of Merit, a prestigious medal, and a cash award of ₹1,00,000 as a token of the nation’s deep appreciation for their commitment to public health and welfare.

2025 Awardees: A Snapshot of Courage and Service

This year’s honorees represent a wide spectrum of India’s geographic and healthcare landscape, including remote regions, union territories, and urban health centers. The complete list of awardees is as follows:

Category Name State/UT ANM Smt. Reba Rani Sarkar Andaman and Nicobar Islands ANM Smt. Valiveti Subhavathi Andhra Pradesh ANM Smt. Saroj Fakirbhai Patel Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu ANM Smt. Raziya Beegum P B Lakshadweep ANM Smt. Sujata Ashok Bagul Maharashtra LHV Smt. Bina Pani Deka Assam Nurse Smt. Kijum Sora Karga Arunachal Pradesh Nurse Miss Dimple Arora Delhi Nurse Maj Gen Sheena P D Delhi Nurse Dr. Banu M R Karnataka Nurse Smt. Leimapokpam Ranjita Devi Manipur Nurse Smt. V Lalhmangaihi Mizoram Nurse Smt. L S Manimozhi Puducherry Nurse Smt. Alamelu Mangayarkarasi K Tamil Nadu Nurse Smt. Doli Biswas West Bengal

These awardees have consistently gone above and beyond their call of duty, often working in adverse conditions to provide quality healthcare services, promote hygiene and immunization, and lead maternal and child health initiatives.

Strengthening the Nursing Profession: Government Initiatives

The Government of India, under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has been at the forefront of revitalizing the nursing and midwifery sector in the country. A major milestone in this journey is the enactment of the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Act, which is expected to modernize the regulatory and educational standards of nursing institutions nationwide.

In tandem with this, the establishment of 157 nursing colleges co-located with medical colleges across various states demonstrates a systemic push to bridge skill gaps and nurture a future-ready nursing workforce. These institutions will help create opportunities for aspiring healthcare professionals, especially women, thereby enhancing employment and service delivery in underserved areas.

A Vision for a Healthier India

The National Florence Nightingale Awards serve as a poignant reminder of the compassion and endurance exhibited daily by nurses across the country. By celebrating their service, the nation acknowledges the immense contribution of nursing professionals in achieving India’s broader public health goals.

These awards not only shine a light on individual excellence but also reinforce the government’s commitment to building a robust and equitable healthcare system. As India continues its journey toward universal health coverage and improved healthcare delivery, the role of nurses remains central to this transformative mission.