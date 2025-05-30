Mumbai Counterfeit Currency Bust: Two Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, Mumbai police arrested two men from Telangana, accused of running a counterfeit currency operation, in the Malwani area on Thursday night. The authorities seized Rs 8.70 lakh in fake notes as well as equipment worth Rs 14.60 lakh.

The arrested individuals, identified as Sampat Angpalli and Raheempasha Sheikh, were apprehended after police received a tip-off about a parked car laden with counterfeit materials. The duo had been illicitly circulating these notes for over six years, escaping the law until now. They exchanged Rs 1 lakh in legitimate bills for counterfeit currency valued at Rs 5 lakh, often flaunting their operations on Instagram.

This arrest marks a turning point in their criminal activities, as it is the first time police have successfully caught the perpetrators. They have been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with further investigations underway to unravel the full scale of their operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)