Telangana's Fight Against Corruption: Assets Worth Crores Discovered

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Telangana has unearthed assets worth over Rs 7.69 crore linked to a suspended Additional Collector in Hanumakonda district. The official is accused of amassing wealth through corrupt practices. Searches of his properties revealed numerous assets, including cash, land, and gold. Further investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana announced Wednesday that it has registered a case of Disproportionate Assets against a suspended Additional Collector in Hanumakonda district. The investigation revealed assets worth over Rs 7.69 crore allegedly connected to the official and his family members.

The case arose following the official's detention last December alongside two others, allegedly while demanding and accepting a Rs 60,000 bribe. The ACB accuses him of acquiring his wealth through corrupt means during his tenure.

Searches conducted at eight locations tied to the official unearthed multiple properties, cash, and valuables. Assets documented include two residential houses, a commercial shop, lands, cash, and gold ornaments. The total amount of assets, including movable and immovable properties, is estimated at Rs 7.69 crore, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

