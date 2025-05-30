Left Menu

Evacuation Drama: Haryana Civil Secretariat Bomb Threat

The Haryana civil secretariat was evacuated following a bomb threat email, later confirmed as a hoax. Security forces, including CISF and police, conducted a thorough search of the premises, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's residence. This incident echoes a similar threat to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:32 IST
Evacuation Drama: Haryana Civil Secretariat Bomb Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A bomb threat sparked an evacuation at the Haryana civil secretariat as security forces swarmed the premises. The drama unfolded after an email claimed explosives were planted within the secretariat, including the chief minister's office.

CISF personnel, alongside police, meticulously combed the area for over two hours, ensuring the safety of those involved. Officials coordinated announcements, urging everyone inside to exit the building promptly.

With extensive searches concluding, no explosives were found, confirming the threat as a hoax. This unnerving incident followed a similar false alarm at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, raising concerns over repeated threats.

