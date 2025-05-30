China Urges U.S. to End Trade War Discrimination
China called on the U.S. to end discriminatory trade restrictions and to uphold agreements from recent talks in Geneva. This followed President Trump's accusations that China violated a preliminary trade understanding. Ongoing communication on trade issues continues between the two nations at multiple levels.
China has urged the United States to remove what it calls 'discriminatory restrictions' against it, advocating for both nations to adhere to the agreements reached in recent Geneva talks, according to a statement from China's embassy in Washington.
This plea comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump accused China of 'totally violating' a preliminary agreement from Switzerland, intended to mitigate the ongoing trade dispute between the two major economic players.
Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu emphasized the ongoing communication between China and the U.S. over economic and trade concerns at various levels, both bilaterally and multilaterally, since the Geneva discussions.
