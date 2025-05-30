Left Menu

Engineer Caught in Espionage Web: Secrets Exchanged for Cash

Ravindra Verma, a mechanical engineer from Thane, was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive naval information with a Pakistani intelligence operative. Lured by a honey trap, Verma exchanged details of warships and submarines for cash. The operation involved sketches, diagrams, and audio notes to bypass security restrictions.

  • India

Ravindra Verma, a 27-year-old engineer from Thane, has been nabbed by Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad for allegedly passing sensitive naval information to a Pakistani intelligence operative. The confidential data exchange was initiated through a honey-trap on social media, leading to significant compromises on national security.

Police allege that Verma, who held a position as a junior engineer with access to naval docks, shared vital details about warships and submarines. To covertly pass on these secrets, he made use of sketches, diagrams, and audio notes, methods devised to evade strict security protocols prohibiting mobile phones on premises.

The espionage activities reportedly began in November 2024 when Verma was befriended by Facebook accounts, believed to be operated by the Pakistani agent. Under the guise of a project requirement, these operatives lured Verma into sharing the sensitive information in exchange for monetary gain. He has been remanded in ATS custody pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

