Supreme Court Backs Trump's Immigration Shake-Up: Migrants at Risk

The U.S. Supreme Court has permitted the Trump administration to revoke the temporary legal status of hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan, Cuban, Haitian, and Nicaraguan migrants. This decision allows for expedited removals, affecting migrants' livelihoods and lives as their legal claims remain unresolved. Judges Indira Talwani and Ketanji Brown Jackson expressed concerns about the adverse impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has given the Trump administration the green light to rescind temporary legal protections for over half a million migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua.

The ruling overrules a Boston district judge and allows for the rapid deportation of these migrants, a move that has drawn criticism from liberal justices and immigrant advocacy groups.

The decision, lacking detailed reasons, highlights the contentious nature of immigration policy in the United States and underscores the ongoing legal battles over humanitarian parole programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

