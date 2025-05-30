Supreme Court Backs Trump's Immigration Shake-Up: Migrants at Risk

The U.S. Supreme Court has given the Trump administration the green light to rescind temporary legal protections for over half a million migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua.

The ruling overrules a Boston district judge and allows for the rapid deportation of these migrants, a move that has drawn criticism from liberal justices and immigrant advocacy groups.

The decision, lacking detailed reasons, highlights the contentious nature of immigration policy in the United States and underscores the ongoing legal battles over humanitarian parole programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)