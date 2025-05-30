Top Cop Transferred Amidst Dowry Harassment Scandal

Jalindar Supekar, Special Inspector General of Police, has been relocated to the Home Guards department as a deputy commandant general. This follows his implication in the high-profile Vaishnavi Hagawane dowry harassment-suicide case.

The move came after the state government relieved Supekar of his additional duties overseeing Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nagpur prison divisions. Allegations have surfaced that he was attempting to protect family members involved in the case.

Administrative necessity was cited as the reason for this transfer, with Supekar's prior position deemed inappropriate for his rank. The department's decision underlines the seriousness of minimizing potential conflicts of interest within public service roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)