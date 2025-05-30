Assam's Controversial Arms License Decision Sparks Debate

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has defended the controversial decision to issue arms licenses to the indigenous populace in sensitive areas near the international border. This move, aimed at bolstering security, was made after careful consideration by the state government, Sarma stated at a recent press conference.

The chief minister emphasized that the Constitution grants these citizens the right to life and arms possession, within regulation. Sarma argued that the licenses address longstanding insecurities among Assamese residents. The state cabinet's decision follows a review of local demands in vulnerable districts including Dhubri, Morigaon, Barpeta, and others, largely inhabited by migrant Bengali Muslims.

Despite criticism from opposition parties like the Congress and Assam Jatiya Parishad, labeling the policy as polarizing, Sarma dismissed their concerns. He highlighted a historical context, reflecting on past governments' inaction and its impact on indigenous people's lives and properties.