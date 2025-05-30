Left Menu

MCOCA Invoked Against Beed Gang in Rs 12.87 Lakh Theft Case

Four members of a gang in Beed, Maharashtra, have been charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act for assaulting two watchmen and stealing property worth Rs 12.87 lakh from a private firm. The gang is suspected in 11 other crimes, and six accomplices remain wanted.

  • India

In a significant legal move, four gang members in Beed, Maharashtra, have been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) for their involvement in a violent assault and theft. The incident took place on April 7 at the Avaada Group's unit in Vida village.

The perpetrators, part of a 14-member group, attacked two watchmen, Akash Jadhav and Abhijeet Dunghav. The victims were tied up and beaten, while the gang made off with property valued at Rs 12.87 lakh. Arrests have been made, but more suspects remain at large.

The Beed police's investigation unveiled the gang's extensive criminal activities, spanning 11 cases of robbery and violence. The proposal for imposing MCOCA was approved by higher authorities, reflecting the seriousness of such organized crime in the region.

