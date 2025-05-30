High Court Rejects Waqf Madarsa's Land Claim in Saharanpur

The Allahabad High Court expressed astonishment at the encroachment by Waqf Madarsa Qasim ul Uloom on land owned by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. The institution had constructed buildings on this land, leased it out, and collected rent, according to the court.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal dismissed the petition due to the encroachment by the petitioner on NHAI land. Described as a 'classic case' of unauthorized occupation, the court found that a madrasa, mosque, and other structures were erected and were claimed as waqf, though not registered with the Waqf Board.

The petitioner sought a prohibitory injunction to prevent authorities from demolishing these constructions, maintaining that they stood on waqf land. The court, however, affirmed NHAI's ownership and dismissed the petition based on a lack of evidence showing waqf registration as per the Waqf Act, 1995.

(With inputs from agencies.)