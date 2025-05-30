CJI B R Gavai to Inaugurate Allahabad High Court Facilities
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai will inaugurate new facilities at the Allahabad High Court. The event will also be attended by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, several Supreme Court judges, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
In a significant development, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai is set to inaugurate the new advocates' chambers and multilevel parking facility at the Allahabad High Court this Saturday.
Prominent figures such as Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, seven Supreme Court judges, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in attendance for the landmark event, as stated in an official release.
The judges set to participate include Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, J K Maheshwari, B V Nagratha, Pankaj Mithal, Manoj Mishra, and Rajesh Bindal. The event is scheduled to commence at 10 am at the Bar Library on the 12th floor of the Allahabad High Court facility.
