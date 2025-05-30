Left Menu

Court Dismisses Azam Khan's Petitions in Rampur Land Dispute

A special court in Rampur, UP, rejected three applications filed by Azam Khan's legal team to recall witnesses in cases related to a 2019 land dispute. The cases involve alleged demolition and theft. Prosecution evidence is ongoing, with the next hearing scheduled for June 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur | Updated: 30-05-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 23:21 IST
Court Dismisses Azam Khan's Petitions in Rampur Land Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, a special MP-MLA sessions court in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, has turned down three applications submitted by the legal team of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. The petitions sought to recall prosecution witnesses in the ongoing cases associated with the 2019 Rampur orphanage land dispute, as confirmed by a lawyer on Friday.

The cases in question involve serious allegations such as the forcible demolition of houses constructed on Waqf land, along with thefts including buffaloes and goats. These cases are among several registered against Khan in 2019, highlighting the complexity and gravity of the legal proceedings against the political figure.

District Government Counsel Seema Singh Rana revealed that the trial is currently in the prosecution evidence stage. Despite the defense's attempts to contest the process by filing applications to recall witnesses, the court upheld the prosecution's objections and dismissed the petitions. The next court session has been earmarked for June 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025