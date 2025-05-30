Court Dismisses Azam Khan's Petitions in Rampur Land Dispute
A special court in Rampur, UP, rejected three applications filed by Azam Khan's legal team to recall witnesses in cases related to a 2019 land dispute. The cases involve alleged demolition and theft. Prosecution evidence is ongoing, with the next hearing scheduled for June 2.
In a significant legal development, a special MP-MLA sessions court in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, has turned down three applications submitted by the legal team of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. The petitions sought to recall prosecution witnesses in the ongoing cases associated with the 2019 Rampur orphanage land dispute, as confirmed by a lawyer on Friday.
The cases in question involve serious allegations such as the forcible demolition of houses constructed on Waqf land, along with thefts including buffaloes and goats. These cases are among several registered against Khan in 2019, highlighting the complexity and gravity of the legal proceedings against the political figure.
District Government Counsel Seema Singh Rana revealed that the trial is currently in the prosecution evidence stage. Despite the defense's attempts to contest the process by filing applications to recall witnesses, the court upheld the prosecution's objections and dismissed the petitions. The next court session has been earmarked for June 2.
