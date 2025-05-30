Kerala High Court Upholds Pension Rights of Former Vice-Chancellor

The Kerala High Court has declared the state government's decision to withhold the pension of Ciza Thomas, former vice-chancellor of the A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University, as a violation of her fundamental rights. The court mandated that her full terminal benefits must be released within a two-week timeframe.

Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and Johnson John emphasized that the government acted in excess of its authority to unjustly penalize Thomas due to her appointment at the chancellor's direction. They asserted the need to protect Thomas's pensionary rights as enshrined by the Constitution.

The bench clarified that, based on Kerala Service Rules, pensions can only be withheld if departmental or judicial proceedings are pending, which is not the case here. Therefore, the court instructed the government to disburse her pension and other benefits immediately, while the matter of interest on delayed payments remains with the Administrative Tribunal.

