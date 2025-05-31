Left Menu

Israel Blocks Entry of Arab Foreign Ministers to Ramallah

Israel reportedly plans to prevent Arab foreign ministers from entering Ramallah for a scheduled meeting. The delegation, including ministers from Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, has not yet received comments from the involved nations.

Reports have surfaced alleging that Israel intends to block Arab foreign ministers from entering Ramallah for a planned meeting. This development was initially reported by Israeli media, causing ripples across the region.

The delegation in question includes prominent figures from Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Channel 12 broke the story on Friday, although no official statements have been made by Israel or the involved countries.

The lack of immediate comments from any of the nations raises questions about the potential diplomatic repercussions of such an action. Observers are watching closely to see how this situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

