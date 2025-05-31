Justice Served After Four Decades
A Guatemalan court sentenced three ex-paramilitaries to 40-year prison terms for raping six Indigenous women during the early 1980s civil war. The trial, lasting four months, brought attention to the armed Civil Self-Defense Patrol groups, highlighting their role in wartime atrocities.
On Friday, a top Guatemalan court delivered a landmark judgment, sentencing three former paramilitaries to 40 years each for the rape of six Indigenous women. The crimes occurred during the early 1980s, one of the deadliest phases of Guatemala's prolonged civil war.
The convicted men were members of the Civil Self-Defense Patrol, paramilitary units created and supported by the army. This ruling comes after a rigorous four-month trial that sought to elevate the voices of the victims and acknowledge the systemic abuse committed during the conflict.
This verdict stands as a meaningful step toward justice for wartime atrocities, emphasizing the ongoing need for accountability in addressing historical human rights violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
