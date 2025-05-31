Justice Served After Four Decades

On Friday, a top Guatemalan court delivered a landmark judgment, sentencing three former paramilitaries to 40 years each for the rape of six Indigenous women. The crimes occurred during the early 1980s, one of the deadliest phases of Guatemala's prolonged civil war.

The convicted men were members of the Civil Self-Defense Patrol, paramilitary units created and supported by the army. This ruling comes after a rigorous four-month trial that sought to elevate the voices of the victims and acknowledge the systemic abuse committed during the conflict.

This verdict stands as a meaningful step toward justice for wartime atrocities, emphasizing the ongoing need for accountability in addressing historical human rights violations.

