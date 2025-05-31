Senator Joni Ernst Spark Controversy with Medicaid Comments

During a heated town hall in Parkersburg, Iowa, Republican Senator Joni Ernst faced strong reactions when she addressed proposed changes to Medicaid eligibility, declaring, 'we all are going to die.' Her comments provoked shouts and groans from the audience concerned about potential cuts.

Throughout the forum, Ernst defended the USD 700 billion spending cuts aimed at sustaining Medicaid for vulnerable populations but removing those with employer-provided insurance and undocumented immigrants. The GOP's approach, endorsed by President Trump, has faced criticism for potentially increasing uninsured Americans by 8.6 million over a decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Ernst reassured attendees that the Senate's version of the bill would differ from the House's approach, focusing on stringent eligibility verification and work requirements. Opponents argue that these changes prioritize fiscal concerns over constituents' health needs, a contention that will likely influence Ernst's 2026 reelection campaign.

