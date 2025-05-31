Harvard Visa Clash: Social Media Scrutiny Sparks Tensions

In a new development, federal officials are set to scrutinize the social media accounts of visa applicants planning to attend Harvard University, looking for signs of antisemitism. This move marks a heightened confrontation between the Trump administration and the Ivy League university.

A State Department cable, signed by Secretary Marco Rubio and obtained by The Associated Press, accuses Harvard of not curbing violence and antisemitism on its campus. The vetting measure will help consular officers to identify applicants with such histories and evaluate their visa eligibility.

Harvard has been stripped of $2.6 billion in federal grants as part of this ongoing conflict and recently took legal action against the government after restrictions were placed on its capacity to host foreign students. Meanwhile, the State Department has paused scheduling new student visa interviews, awaiting an expansion of this social media scrutiny initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)